MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $620.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $558.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

