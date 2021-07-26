MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $275,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,016 shares of company stock worth $92,422,529 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $248.25 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.38 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

