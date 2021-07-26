MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in MasTec by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 137,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $100.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

