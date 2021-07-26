Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,995,454 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 331.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vroom were worth $152,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vroom by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock valued at $86,562,212. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

