Morgan Stanley Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.58.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.