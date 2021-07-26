Morgan Stanley Has $168.37 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,988,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Carrier Global worth $168,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.