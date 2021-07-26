Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Barrick Gold worth $182,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

GOLD stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

