Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNUT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 16.71 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of 15.50 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
