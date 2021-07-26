Morgan Stanley Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.27.

LVS stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

