Morgan Stanley Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Equal Weight

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

