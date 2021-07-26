Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Sells $239,100.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.44. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after acquiring an additional 465,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

