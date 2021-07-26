Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $175,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCZ stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

