Morgan Stanley Reiterates “CHF 27.50” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 31 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

