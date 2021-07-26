Moss Coin Hits Market Cap of $34.05 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Moss Coin has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $20.65 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00844084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00084524 BTC.

MOC is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

