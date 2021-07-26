Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

