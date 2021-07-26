Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.
COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $37.90.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
