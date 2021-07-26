Mullen Group Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.70.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.89 on Monday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.30%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

