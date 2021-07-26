Nano (NANO) Price Tops $4.20

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00010910 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $559.80 million and $25.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,508.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.17 or 0.06087345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.24 or 0.01317194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00358498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00137585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.66 or 0.00601563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00353007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00280833 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

