Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.57. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $188.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

