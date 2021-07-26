National Bank Financial Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$14.50 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.81.
MEG stock opened at C$8.60 on Friday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
