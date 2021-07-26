National Bank Financial Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$14.50 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.81.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG stock opened at C$8.60 on Friday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.