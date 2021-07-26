Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) vs. Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Critical Survey

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natura &Co and Global Digital Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.17 billion 2.21 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -143.75 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Global Digital Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Natura &Co and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.