Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,928 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YOLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1,802.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 336,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 318,896 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 763.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114,590 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 353.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,569. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

