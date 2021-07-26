Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,764.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,512.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,776.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.