Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,965,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 196,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,535. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

