Needham & Company LLC Raises Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $142.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 605.65 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

