NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

