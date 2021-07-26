NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.76 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $123.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

