New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,552,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872,383. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

