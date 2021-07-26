New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443,436 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

