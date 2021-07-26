New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
NYSE:EDU opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $19.97.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
