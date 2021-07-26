New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

