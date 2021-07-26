New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,862 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of New Relic worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEWR opened at $69.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

