Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Cut to C$104.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Newmont stock opened at C$75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$82.22. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

