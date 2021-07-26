NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.