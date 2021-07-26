Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 4,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 1,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51.

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

