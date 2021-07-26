NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 3.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $203,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.76. The stock had a trading volume of 165,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,659. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $166.45. The firm has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

