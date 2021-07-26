Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIO were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NIO by 651.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 476,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NIO by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in NIO by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 737,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 455,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 396,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 129,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 2.57. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

