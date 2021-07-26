Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. manufactures and sells paints and coatings primarily in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe and internationally. It offers automotive coatings, industrial coatings, trade-use paints as well as marine coatings. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

OTCMKTS NPCPF opened at $13.60 on Friday. Nippon Paint has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

