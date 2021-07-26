Nitorum Capital L.P. Has $84.16 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nitorum Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565,739 shares during the period. Sealed Air comprises about 4.2% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $84,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,815,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. 9,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,719. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

