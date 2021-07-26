Nitorum Capital L.P. Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nitorum Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,202 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for 2.2% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.89% of Valmont Industries worth $44,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

