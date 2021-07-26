Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NIU opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

