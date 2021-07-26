Northern Trust Corp Buys New Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 114,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of APPH opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

