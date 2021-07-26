Northern Trust Corp Has $2.25 Million Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,922 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in KVH Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.78. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other KVH Industries news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $40,791.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $500,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

