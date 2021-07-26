Northern Trust Corp Has $2.29 Million Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of Inozyme Pharma worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INZY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

