Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,198 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,198 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Resonant were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Resonant by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. Resonant Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

