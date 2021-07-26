Northern Trust Corp Sells 91 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,230,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,071,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $9,065,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $182.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.73. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.11 and a 1-year high of $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.