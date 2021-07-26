Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

