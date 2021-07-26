NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

