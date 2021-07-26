NOV (NOV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NOV (NYSE: NOV) in the last few weeks:
- 7/19/2021 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 7/16/2021 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/15/2021 – NOV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
- 7/15/2021 – NOV is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.
Shares of NOV opened at $13.57 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.