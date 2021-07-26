NOV (NOV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NOV (NYSE: NOV) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2021 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

7/16/2021 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – NOV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/15/2021 – NOV is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.57 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 44.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 208,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 109,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

