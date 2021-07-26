Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

