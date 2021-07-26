Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.17

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 86633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,754.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $7,785,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 159,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,947,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

