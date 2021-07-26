Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.17

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 86633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,754.88 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $7,785,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 159,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,947,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter.
Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
