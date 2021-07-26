Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.15. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.18. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.